“Cooler” temperatures and decent rain chances returning to Central Texas this week

Most remain dry for the rest of the weekend. We’ll monitor a few sea breeze showers through sunset Sunday. The best chances remain east of I-35. If you get lucky and end up seeing some rain, you may also get some gusty winds and lightning.

Sunday night remains partly cloudy with breezy south/southeast winds. Waking up Monday morning heading back to work it’ll be muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A little less cloud cover is expected across Central Texas Monday afternoon. This means temperature will have a better shot at reaching around the century mark. Highs Monday afternoon look to range from 98° to 102° across Central Texas. Rain chances look very slim to kick off a new work week.

On Monday, we’ll monitor a stray sea breeze shower across our southeastern areas and also a weak cold front boundary moving into north Texas. Rain chances look to increase as you head north closer to I-20. We will see if any of that rain moves south into the northern parts of Central Texas before winding down Monday evening.

We have more good news to share with you! We’re looking at some decent rain chances returning across Central Texas for the upcoming work week. Now it won’t be drought busting, but forecast models suggest anywhere from a 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain possible in Central Texas this week. Some places, especially to the east and southeast of Central Texas could see 0.50″ to 1″.

With the increase in rain comes an increase in cloud cover. This will help keep our temperatures in check with highs forecast to be in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through at least Friday.

So, what’s bringing us rain chances this week? Well as you may have noticed over the last 5 weeks, we have had a serious heatwave across Central Texas thanks to high-pressure system that has been hanging around and near the Lone Star state. This high will continue to weaken and park further to our north/northwest. This will allow a weak cold front to slip into Texas and also allow some disturbances to move in from the east. We will also have plenty of Gulf moisture moving into Central Texas as we keep southeast winds. So, the ingredients are there to have at least some see some beneficial rain this week.

Rain chances look best for Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday. We could see rain continuing into the end of the work week, but our forecast models are not agreeing with one another. As the weekend arrives, the high-pressure system strengthens yet again, which cuts off our rain chances and heats us back up. Temperatures in the triple digits looking likely for the weekend into at least the first half of the following week.

