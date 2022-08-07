Former Robb Elementary principal to be Uvalde ISD Special Education

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as superintendent Hal Harrell stands next to them, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - The former Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez will now be serving as assistant director of special education, according to a letter sent out by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Gutierrez was put on administration paid leave and reinstated following the Texas House Investigation report on Uvalde where she rebuffed the findings.

She was reinstated in a letter sent by “Superintendent Hal Harrell that Gutierrez’s attorney released July 29, she resumed her duties as principal after her submission of additional information to the investigative committee,” as reported by the Texas Tribune.

The new principal of the school will be Christy Perez of Uvalde Elementary School.

“While we continue to make progress, there is a lot of work still to be done and many questions that are yet to be answered. We remain committed to working with you to understand and address your questions and concerns.” said Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell.

