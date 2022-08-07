Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect

Victim injured but now in stable condition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the police, the victim had been driving in the area when he was shot, resulting in him also crashing into a light pole.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery where he is reported to be stable.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect.

No other injuries were reported and the scene has since been cleared.

