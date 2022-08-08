4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss...
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooter gets life for hate crime
Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's dad, gives his thoughts about the three men being sentenced...
Arbery's dad: Mercy shouldn't be offered to those involved in son's death
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her