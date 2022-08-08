Beto O’Rouke visits Central Texas during ‘Drive for Texas’

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rouke visited the Central Texas area.

The Allen House in Marlin was the place to be if one wanted to see O’Rouke on during his “Drive for Texas” throughout the state.

In the latest poll of the race from the University of Houston, current Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in the lead by 4% with 47% to O’Rouke’s 42%.

Supports of O’Rouke’s campaign came out to hear more of his campaign, asking questions and even expressing their concerts of the deteriorating home in their town.

The democratic candidate assured supports that as governor he would help the city in applying for more federal housing grants.

Along woth the homes in the area, supporters and attendees also asked about the rise of property taxes in the state in which O’Rouke re-affirmed legalizing marijuana in the state would decrease the need to raise property taxes due to the revenue,

O’Rouke also spoke about abortion where he stated he would to everything in his power to protect abortions- whether it be through the power of veto or executive action as governor.

“Most of you know that you may outlaw abortions, but you will not end them. They will still take place,” said O’Rouke. “They’ll be much less safe, much less likely to end in death.”

After his visit to Marlin, O’Rouke met with supporters at the Da Shack Farmers Market un Waco.

