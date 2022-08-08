Central Texas softball team wins LL Senior League World Series

District nine defeats Delaware to bring Senior League Softball World Series title to central...
By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Yet another national championship is coming back to central Texas!

The District 9 softball team, made up of girls from throughout central Texas, beat Delaware to take home the national title.

The team was trailing 3-0 heading into the 6th inning when the girls turned it on, hanging 9 runs on the board.

Ky-Li Alonzo had a Grand Slam in the inning!

Delaware made a push in the bottom of the 7th, but the team from Texas held them off, winning the game 9-5.

Waco has now won back-to-back senior league titles, also claiming the crown in 2019 (The tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19)

The Championship game was broadcasted on ESPN.

