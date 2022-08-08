Experts with Baylor Scott & White Health to provide back-to-school guidance all week on ‘Midday with Julie’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school time across Central Texas and local experts are weighing in with ways to make it a safe and healthy return for your family.

Everyday this week at noon, experts from Baylor Scott and White will be live on “Midday with Julie” with advice covering everything from sleep patterns to healthy meals, and safety while on the athletic field.

Megan Snipes, the senior marketing and public relations consultant at Baylor Scott & White Health, said she thinks the advice the experts offer is extremely helpful for parents already stressed about so much.

“Getting children ready for back to school can be a whirlwind for parents,” Snipes said. “We hope that by providing doctors and experts throughout the week we can equip parents with the information they need to get there kids to school healthy, happy and ready to learn.”

Dr. John Myers, primary care physician at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hewitt Clinic, joined Midday Monday to talk about the best suggestions for avoiding illness this time of year.

He said there are some things you can do to help like washing hands frequently, hand sanitizers in backpacks and staying home when sick.

“When your kid is sick, please don’t send them to school,” Myers said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. When one goes to school, we know five more kids get it and all of the sudden it’s all over the school.”

Myers is also a big proponent of getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think the biggest things are population level things. We need to get our kids vaccinated. In my opinion, that includes COVID and flu vaccines as well,” he said.

Good nutrition is also key to kids performing their best in the classroom.

Registered Dietician Jessica Messina will join Midday Tuesday to talk about healthy snacks, the importance of healthy lunches and how to get your kids to eat a nutritious breakfast.

Wednesday at noon, Dr. Ehab Dayyat with the Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center will help parents struggling to get kids back on a sleep routine.

Many kids returning to school will also be strugglingg with anxiety and depression. Dr. Taha Ansari, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Baylor Scott & White Health, will join Midday Thursday with ways to tackle those issues.

She’ll also address the anxiety some kids may face following the Uvalde school shootings and what parents can to do ease concerns.

The week of live experts will culminate Friday with Dr. Laura Irvin, a sports primary care physician at Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest, talking about ways to keep athletes safe as they return to sports or any outdoor activities like marching band.

“Midday with Julie” airs from 12-12:30 p.m. on weekdays. CLICK HERE to watch the newscast live.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.