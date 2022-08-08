‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender

Michael Ray Martin
Michael Ray Martin(Valley Mills Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are once again sharing photos of a wanted fugitive on social media after the man, identified as Michael Ray Martin, allegedly lied about turning himself in.

Martin contacted the Valley Mills Police Department last week and pleaded with officers to remove his photo from a wanted fugitive post on the department’s Facebook page.

In return, police said, Martin promised to surrender to authorities.

“We agreed and removed the public notice. When Martin failed to meet his agreed schedule to turn himself in, he contacted us again and pleaded for yet another chance, promising to turn himself in this past Friday,” police said.

“As you would probably guess, he was a no show and is still at large. He also freely admitted that he is still in possession of an article of stolen property,” police said.

The VMPD on Monday said Martin is wanted for “writing hot checks” in Valley Mills to obtain property he later pawned for a cash in McLennan County.

“The GIG is up Michael Ray Martin. Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” police said.

