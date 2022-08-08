Improving mid-week temperatures & rain chances

By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been a very hot & dry summer across Central Texas. It has been 65 days since the last time we have enjoyed cooler than normal temperatures (June 4th), but fortunately we have better rain chances & some slightly cooler temperature moving in this week! The big ridge of high pressure that has dominated our weather all summer is shifting off to the northwest. With the ridge out of area some it will open the door for a cold front to get close to our area. We don’t expect the front to make it all the way here, but that combined with increasing moisture will help to produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area.

The best rain chances on Tuesday will stay to our north, but the better rain chances arrive in our area on Wednesday and Thursday. With the extra clouds and scattered showers, it will help to cool temperatures a few degrees during the middle part of the week. Overall rainfall totals aren’t expect to be overly high, as most of us will see around .10″-.25″.

Rain chances will drop off as we get into the weekend, and that will allow temperatures to climb back to near 100°.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss...
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Our first below-normal high since June is expected mid-week!
Sean's Monday Fastcast
fastcast sky cirrus clouds blue sky
“Cooler” temperatures and decent rain chances returning to Central Texas this week
fastcast
Another day of double-digit heat possible?