Improving mid-week temperatures & rain chances

It has been a very hot & dry summer across Central Texas. It has been 65 days since the last time we have enjoyed cooler than normal temperatures (June 4th), but fortunately we have better rain chances & some slightly cooler temperature moving in this week! The big ridge of high pressure that has dominated our weather all summer is shifting off to the northwest. With the ridge out of area some it will open the door for a cold front to get close to our area. We don’t expect the front to make it all the way here, but that combined with increasing moisture will help to produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area.

The best rain chances on Tuesday will stay to our north, but the better rain chances arrive in our area on Wednesday and Thursday. With the extra clouds and scattered showers, it will help to cool temperatures a few degrees during the middle part of the week. Overall rainfall totals aren’t expect to be overly high, as most of us will see around .10″-.25″.

Rain chances will drop off as we get into the weekend, and that will allow temperatures to climb back to near 100°.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.