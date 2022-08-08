Our first below-normal high since June is expected mid-week!

Great news, everyone! Yes, we broke our streak of triple-digit high temperatures Saturday (with a high of 99°), and yes the streak has started back up again with Sunday’s high of 101°, but the streak is coming to a close soon thanks to a frontal boundary that’ll bring us decent rain chances that’ll help to drop highs into the mid-90s! Until that frontal boundary arrives, we’re right back into what’s been 2022′s normal summer weather. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s today will warm into the upper 90s and lower triple-digits. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a few late-day clouds and there’s a chance for a stray shower east of I-35 too. Today’s rain chances are 10% for most and 20% for the Brazos Valley.

Rain chances come back up to 20% tomorrow as the aforementioned frontal boundary sneaks into North Texas. Tomorrow’s front won’t get here fast enough to bring our temperatures down so we’ll be back close to 100° yet again. Tuesday’s weather features partly cloudy skies too with a 20% chance of rain arriving from the north late Tuesday afternoon.

The front shouldn’t kick up too much overnight rain as it eases in Tuesday night, but we’ll start to see scattered showers and storms form yet again Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s rain chances are up to 40% with some locally heavy downpours and small hail possible but not everyone will see the rain since rain coverage depends on where the front settles. On average, rainfall totals will be between a tenth-inch and quarter-inch. Yes, some spots may not see rainfall, but most will. Even in some of the heavier downpours, rainfall totals likely will stay below 2″ so don’t expect this to break the drought.

