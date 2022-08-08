Police identify man who drowned at Temple Lake

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified Monday’s drowning victim as Jared Gomez, 21.

Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw Gomez go under shortly after 10 a.m.

The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The Temple Police Department, along with Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife, assisted in the search.

The victim’s body was located at 1:28 p.m. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.