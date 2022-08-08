Police identify man who drowned at Temple Lake

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified Monday’s drowning victim as Jared Gomez, 21.

Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw Gomez go under shortly after 10 a.m.

The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The Temple Police Department, along with Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife, assisted in the search.

The victim’s body was located at 1:28 p.m. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Robison lost sight of the fleeing Hubert, McNamara said, and he didn’t catch up to him until...
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash

Latest News

National Guard soldiers
Former Fort Bliss soldier pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
In 2020, Castro initiated legislation, which became law, that allows military officials to...
Lawmakers demand change as civilians are hit with “exorbitant” medical bills for emergency treatment at military facilities
fastcast rain storm clouds gloomy stormy
Jillian's Wednesday Afternoon Fastcast
The sinkhole swallowed the car at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Gateway...
Texas woman rescued from car moments before it’s swallowed up by sinkhole