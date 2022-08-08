Police investigating drowning at Temple Lake

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department are investigating a drowning at Temple Lake Park.

Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw a 21-year-old man go under shortly after 10 a.m.

The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The Temple Police Department, along with Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife, assisted in the search.

The victim’s body was located at 1:28 p.m. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Police said the man’s name will be released once his family is notified.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

