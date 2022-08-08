Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.

The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report the incident.

Officers who arrived at the scene found several shell casings and witnessed the property damage caused by the gunman.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police said two individuals were arrested at the scene for unrelated offenses.

No further information was provided.

