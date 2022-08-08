Selfless soul keeps folks in need fed while nourishing her ministry, and going to school

By Pete Sousa
Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT
WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco’s Life Cathedral Worship Center where a selfless soul keeps folks in need fed while nourishing her ministry and going to school.

“It’s actually been a dream of mine to be more effective in my community where my church is and where we serve.”, Lillian Thomas, Be Remarkable Winner

To say Lillian Thomas has been effective would be a gross understatement. For the last two years, she’s been serving after-school meals to over 200 kids a day, and her grace and giving nature, which also sees her handout more than 300 coats in the winter was born out of Lillian’s own experience.

“I grew up in a home where my father wasn’t present so I know the needs of single parents and the struggle children, psychologically what they go through, certain things where they can’t really get through some things and I do have some other things on my agenda that I’d like to do.”

Whether she’s giving back physically or spiritually, Mary Edwards certainly believes Lillian is worthy of the Be Remarkable Award, she nominated her 3-times.

“Because I think she deserves it and also she’s been really faithful in what she’s doing and she’s also been doing it going to school to get her Bachelors and in-between that with the kids, coats and food program.”, Mary Edwards, Be Remarkable Nominator

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable

