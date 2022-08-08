Texas father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running

Jose Leal
Jose Leal(Arrest photo courtesy Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running on August 7.

Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby.

Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars.

Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police didn’t say how long the children were left alone inside the car. And although the car’s engine was running, police didn’t say whether or not the air conditioner was on.

Medstar arrive and determined that the children were suffering from heat exhaustion and needed to go to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Leal faces five counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child/bodily injury and was transported to jail.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss...
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams
‘This is horrific,’ New York City mayor says of Abbott’s policy as second busload of migrants from Texas arrives
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
ACLU calls on feds to investigate Abbott’s policy transporting migrants back to border
Back to school and back to school zones, Central Texas school zone safety
School zone safety after summer
Back to school zone safety
Back to school means back to school zones, may cause adjustments to morning commute