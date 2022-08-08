Trial underway for Waco felon accused of fatally bludgeoning cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony got under way Monday in the trial of a six-time convicted felon who police say bludgeoned his cousin to death with a 3-pound sledgehammer in February 2020.

David Earl Johnson, 57, is on trial on a murder charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the death of Michael Washington at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.

Johnson, who is claiming self-defense, reported to police that he and his cousin got into an argument and Washington grabbed a hammer. He said he took the hammer away from Washington and hit him in the head.

On Monday, prosecutors Kristi DeCluitt and Anthony Smith played a copy of Johnson’s 911 call about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2020, in which he said he and his cousin “had an incident” and he hit him in the head with a hammer. He told the 911 dispatcher he was unsure of his cousin’s condition.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I just started walking.”

Waco police officer Brandon Lehnert testified he picked up Johnson at Orchard Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just a few blocks away from the murder scene and took him back to the East Calhoun residence. Jurors were shown about 30 minutes of footage from Lehnert’s body camera that showed him picking up Johnson, placing him in handcuffs in the back of his patrol car and eventually taking him to jail.

When they got to East Calhoun Avenue, other officers who had entered the house told Lehnert that it appeared that Johnson had been dead for a long time and that his body was wrapped in a comforter.

Lehnert read Johnson his rights and asked if he wanted to tell him what happened. Johnson, who has at least six previous felony convictions, declined to discuss the incident. He did tell the officer that he lived in Fort Worth and had been in Waco about a month visiting his cousin.

Johnson also said he is a mental patient, and Lehnert asked him if he was schizophrenic, bipolar or diagnosed with other disorders.

“All of that,” Johnson told the officer.

Lehnert told other officers at the scene that there appeared to be no blood spatter on Johnson’s clothes, hands or shoes.

Defense attorney Melanie Walker reserved her opening statement on Monday.

DeCluitt told jurors in opening statements that Washington may have been dead for as long as 10 hours before Johnson walked toward the Baylor University football stadium and called 911. She said there was evidence that Johnson cleaned up the crime scene and that most of the blows from the 3-pound sledgehammer were to the back of Washington’s head.

She said many of the blows appeared to come after Washington’s body was wrapped in the comforter.

“There were two people in that house, and unfortunately, only one walked out alive,” DeCluitt said.

Court records show Johnson has three felony convictions for aggravated assault, one for attempted murder, one for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one for forgery by passing.

If convicted as a habitual criminal, Johnson faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life.

Prosecution testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.