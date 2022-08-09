Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals court said a House panel could see his tax returns.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
(CNN) - The fight to reveal former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is moving forward.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain the paperwork.

The decision from the D.C. Circuit Court is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the release of his tax information, and comes the day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly as part of a classified records probe

Trump lawyers could appeal the tax returns decision and continue to extend the litigation.

It's a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Donald Trump. (CNN, WPTV, FOX NEWS, MAR-A-LAGO CLUB, TWITTER, @GOPLEADER @MARCORUBIO @SENRICKSCOTT)

