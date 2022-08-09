Baylor ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The preseason recognition continues to roll in for the Baylor Bears, who were selected No. 10 in the preseason coaches poll.

Baylor is among four Big 12 teams to make the top 25 joining No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas. The poll is voted on by 65 college football coaches.

The Bears were previously selected as the Big 12 favorite in the preseason media poll. This comes after a 12-2 season, resulting in a Big 12 championship.

