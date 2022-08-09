The ‘best of both worlds’: McLennan County’s new voting machines will feature paper ballots cast by hand

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For McLennan County, the future...is the past.

A new state law is requiring some Texas counties to buy new voting machines: McLennan County is one of them.

“I think it’s going to be a new system that’s going to be very easy for our voters to learn,” said Jared Goldsmith, Elections Administrator for McLennan County.

‘Easy’...because most local voters have done it before.

Come next Spring, voters will go back in time, returning to the days when they marked paper ballots by hand...before they get submitted electronically.

“We’re looking at what’s called a ‘hand-marked ballot system,’” said Goldsmith. “The voter is going to go in, we’re going to print out there ballot for them there at the vote center, and then they’ll take the pen, mark their ballot with pen on the paper, and then actually deposit their ballot into a ballot scanner before they leave.”

Goldsmith says it’s the best of both worlds: paper voting with electronic counting.

“I think a lot of people, they trust the paper system, they like the paper, I like the paper,” said Goldsmith.

The move is all because of Senate Bill 598: Texas’ response to election integrity efforts amid nationwide allegations of election fraud in recent years.

The new state law, passed with bipartisan support last summer, requires counties have voter-verifiable paper ballots by November 2026 to ensure a paper audit trail.

“We need to make sure that we’re in compliance with that because our current systems, they’re electronic only,” said Goldsmith.

McLennan County has had the same electronic “wheel” voting machines since 2005.

Goldsmith says the main goals with the new machines are security and confidence.

“That’s the most important thing, is it will be secure,” said Goldsmith. “Making sure we have the confidence of voters is of the utmost importance to myself and my team here in McLennan county.”

On Tuesday morning, McLennan County Commissioners will see presentations on two potential machines: ES&S’ Ballot on Demand, a company out of Nebraska, or the Hart InterCivic Verity Print, a company out of Austin.

Whichever machine is picked, however, will not be used in the upcoming November Election.

Goldsmith says the plan is to have them in use in May 2023.

“We’re going to do a lot of voter education to make sure they understand ‘this is what you’re doing, this is how you use it,’” said Goldsmith. “We’re trying to make it as easy a possible.”

