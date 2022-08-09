Deputies identify man found dead inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office identified Thomas Harold Carter, 53, as the man found dead inside a tent along I-14 near Fort Hood on August 9, 2022.

Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. that day.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body inside a tent near a line of trees.

Justice of the Peace John Guinn ordered an autopsy be performed at Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

