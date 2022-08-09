Driver in custody after pursuit comes to a fiery end

A car erupted in flames as a driver attempted to elude authorities.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An individual is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended with a car erupting in flames off Loop 340 near S. 12th Street Tuesday afternoon, KWTX has confirmed with DPS.

State police officers said the driver of the car hopped the curb and became stuck in a grassy area.

Investigators said they believe grass underneath the car ignited and the ensuing fire torched the car.

Waco firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The driver attempted to run away, but was eventually captured, police said.

No further information was provided. This is a developing story.

The scene of the car fire.
The scene of the car fire.(Matthew Tinney for KWTX)

