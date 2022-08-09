Hello rain chances and mid 90s!

If you haven’t seen the rain yet, don’t give up hope yet! There’s actually better chances in the forecast over the next few days as a little front comes our way from the north. Depending on where the rain stops today will dictate where some of the rain will initiate tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms will start up mid-day, likely close to lunch time, and will linger through much of the afternoon. Again, we’re not expecting a widespread, soaking rain so totals will be wide-ranging. Some areas might stay dry altogether, some will see lower amounts, and some areas potentially could see up to an inch of rain! With scattered rain arriving tomorrow, high temperatures are expected to stay below average, for the first time since June, with highs in the mid-90s.

The frontal boundary should hang around Thursday but it’ll be sinking southward. Yes, rain will be possible again Thursday, but rain chances are expected to Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon so rain chances fall more Friday and then drop off altogether after Saturday. With rain chances coming down, our temperatures are going to go up. We’ll be close to 100° Friday and Saturday with triple-digits returning Sunday onward. Sunday starts another run with hot and dry weather ruling the forecast. Highs climb back into the triple digits and will stay there throughout a majority of week.

TROPICS: The tropical wave that came off the coast of Africa during the weekend is progressing to the west, however, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center has dropped the potential for further development down to only 30% over the next five days and only 20% in the next 2 days. This means that conditions look less favorable, in part, due to another plume of dust that chokes off the chance for increased development.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.