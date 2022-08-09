Higher rain chances and lower temperatures on the way soon!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We notched yet another triple-digit day Monday (the 54th of the year tying us for 6th most all-time in a calendar year) and we’ll likely notch another one today, but both cooler temperatures and decent summertime rain chances are on the way! A cold front is currently sinking into North Texas and that’ll be the driver of our weather for the remainder of the week. Today’s rain chances are higher than yesterday, but most of the rain should stay out of our area. The most likely rainfall locations will be near I-45 and in Bosque, Hill, and maybe Hamilton County as storms from our north try to inch in late today. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s should warm close to 100° this afternoon with increasing late-day clouds. Today’s best rain chances will be after 4 PM and some rain may actually linger a few hours past sunset. Rainfall totals today will likely be less than a quarter-inch wherever rain does fall but could be near a half-inch under any downpours.

After today’s rain comes to a close, the remnant boundary left over from the rain and the cold front will kick up widely scattered showers and storms again tomorrow. Wednesday’s rain chances start earlier in the day, likely close to lunch time, and will linger through much of the afternoon. Again, we’re not expecting widespread rain so there will for sure be some spots that miss out on precipitation, but a bump up in atmospheric moisture means that locally heavy downpours could bring isolated 1″+ rainfall totals to a lucky few. With scattered rain arriving Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to stay BELOW average for the first time since June with highs in the mid-90s.

The frontal boundary should hang around Thursday but it’ll be sinking southward. Yes, rain will be possible again Thursday, but rain chances are expected to dip to 30%. We’ll again only see a few tenths of an inch of rain on average, but isolated downpours could bump localized totals close to an inch. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon so rain chances will dip to 20% Friday and then drop to 10% Saturday. With rain chances coming down, our temperatures are going to go up. We’ll be close to 100° Friday and Saturday with triple-digits returning Sunday onward.

