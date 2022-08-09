Police arrest 12 sex offenders in Operation Lubbock Tornado

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a month-long operation, officers with the Lubbock Police Department have arrested 12 registered sex offenders.

Out of 12 arrested, nine of the offenders still remain behind bars. The operation focused on ensuring offenders are complying with check-in and residency laws. However, what they found will lead to more work in the future.

Lt. Brady Cross says, “We do that periodically just to ensure compliance and make sure those folks that are registered in our county and in our city are doing the things they need to be doing.”

Lubbock police report 466 registered sex offenders living in Lubbock County. Officers partnered with sheriff’s deputies and federal agents to visit their homes at random during the month of July.

Lieutenant Brady Cross says while 12 offenders arrested sounds like a lot, it does not mean Lubbock is dangerous.

“It just goes to show the officers here at Lubbock Police Department, Sheriff’s office, and our federal partners do everything we can to make sure that the offenders in our area are following the rules and doing what they need to be doing and I think this shows that well,” Cross said.

Mugshots of offenders from Lubbock Police Department.
Mugshots of offenders from Lubbock Police Department.(KCBD)

Out of the 12 arrested, 10 failed to register as sex offenders with the state, one is accused of indecency with a child, and one is accused of violating a child safety zone.

“These folks register, and they have to follow a lot of guidelines and rules,” Cross said. “This is just another way we hold them accountable. It’s unexpected, they aren’t notified, so I think people should take a lot of comfort in knowing that we are out there doing more than just the basics of what is required of us.”

Officers reported that 281 offenders were in full compliance, but following the door-to-door operation, investigators are following up on 16 new cases of potential violations.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Robison lost sight of the fleeing Hubert, McNamara said, and he didn’t catch up to him until...
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
Adam Hoffman
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son

Latest News

Kayla Camille Kelly, 20
Killeen Police search for missing woman last seen Aug. 2
Hiring event in Belton
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
Summer hiring in Belton
Summer hiring event in Belton
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Airport photo/file)
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport evacuated
FILE-Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 at the Texas Capitol on Tues, Jun....
“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say