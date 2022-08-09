Police arrest 12 sex offenders in Operation Lubbock Tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a month-long operation, officers with the Lubbock Police Department have arrested 12 registered sex offenders.

Out of 12 arrested, nine of the offenders still remain behind bars. The operation focused on ensuring offenders are complying with check-in and residency laws. However, what they found will lead to more work in the future.

Lt. Brady Cross says, “We do that periodically just to ensure compliance and make sure those folks that are registered in our county and in our city are doing the things they need to be doing.”

Lubbock police report 466 registered sex offenders living in Lubbock County. Officers partnered with sheriff’s deputies and federal agents to visit their homes at random during the month of July.

Lieutenant Brady Cross says while 12 offenders arrested sounds like a lot, it does not mean Lubbock is dangerous.

“It just goes to show the officers here at Lubbock Police Department, Sheriff’s office, and our federal partners do everything we can to make sure that the offenders in our area are following the rules and doing what they need to be doing and I think this shows that well,” Cross said.

Mugshots of offenders from Lubbock Police Department. (KCBD)

Out of the 12 arrested, 10 failed to register as sex offenders with the state, one is accused of indecency with a child, and one is accused of violating a child safety zone.

“These folks register, and they have to follow a lot of guidelines and rules,” Cross said. “This is just another way we hold them accountable. It’s unexpected, they aren’t notified, so I think people should take a lot of comfort in knowing that we are out there doing more than just the basics of what is required of us.”

Officers reported that 281 offenders were in full compliance, but following the door-to-door operation, investigators are following up on 16 new cases of potential violations.

