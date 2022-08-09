Texas men convicted in sex slave case sentenced to a combined 25 years in prison

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Convicted human traffickers Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 37, and Robert Hubert, 68, were sentenced to a combined 25 years in federal prison in a case involving a human trafficking victim sold after being advertised in a social media post, said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Hubert pleaded guilty in February 2022 to kidnapping and was sentenced in May 2022 to 121 months in federal prison. Juarez pleaded guilty in March 2022 to sex trafficking and was sentenced last week to 180 months in federal prison.

The men were first charged in October 2020 after Juarez admitted to investigators that, on September 11, 2019, he authored a social media post advertising a “sex slave” who he claimed he had won in a card game.

During the investigation, Hubert admitted he responded to the post, offering to buy the “sex slave” for $5,000.

In messages, Juarez referred to the victim as “property” and bragged that he “pistol whip[ped] her.”

On September 18, 2019, prosecutors said, the pair met at a gas station in Dallas, where Juarez handed over the victim in exchange for $5,000. On the drive back to his home, Hubert told investigators, he clamped a metal collar around the victim’s neck.

Terrified, the victim texted Juarez, pleading for help: “I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” she said.

“Endure what you have to,” he responded. “He’ll punish you, whip you . . . but not kill you.”

Once they reached his home, Hubert further admitted, he handcuffed the victim and forced her to sleep naked at the foot of his bed.

The victim eventually persuaded him to allow her to call her parents, who agreed to his demand of $5,000 for safe return. Eventually, the victim was able to escape the home, prosecutors said.

“Treated like chattel, the victim in this case endured horrors beyond imagining,” said Meacham. “The North Texas Trafficking Task Force was launched to investigate and prosecute cases just like this one. We hope the sentences announced today will bring some peace to the victim as she recovers from her ordeal.”

“The physical and mental abuse suffered by the victim in this devasting sex-trafficking crime is heart-breaking. These perpetrators treated their victim as if she were personal property and not human,” said Homeland Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester Hayes Jr.

“The HSI Dallas-led North Texas Trafficking Task Force will work relentlessly to eliminate these commercial sex-trafficking schemes. Fortunately, the defendants’ 25-year combined prison sentences will not allow them to target anyone else.”

