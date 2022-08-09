TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg.

Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014.

Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away from the Slot-T offense they have run the last six years.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.