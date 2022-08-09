TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach builds excitement in Copperas Cove

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove has been down for a few years now. The BullDawgs just hired their fourth head coach in five years, but the community seems to believe this one can turn the program around.

Tony Johnson comes to Cove from WT White where he turned a struggling program into a perennial playoff team - and he plans to do the same at Cove.

The players tell us that Johnson brings high energy and excitement to practice everyday, and the team is feeding off of it.

Others in Copperas Cove have told us that there has not been this much excitement around the town’s football team in a long time!

