TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success.

Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs.

The Wildcats have some holes that will be filled with young talent, and head Coach Scott Stewart feels like those non-district games will help the young guys grow up quickly.

Stewart also isn’t concerned about the number of wins his team gets each year, he just wants them to do the little things right, and to compete every single day.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss...
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

Latest News

Bruceville-Eddy prepares for the 2022 season
TWO-A-DAYS: Bruceville-Eddy embraces the role of the underdog
Whitney prepares for the 2022 season
TWO-A-DAYS: Whitney says speed and team chemistry will help the Wildcats reach the top
Salado preps for 2022 season
TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll