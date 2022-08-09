TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success.

Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs.

The Wildcats have some holes that will be filled with young talent, and head Coach Scott Stewart feels like those non-district games will help the young guys grow up quickly.

Stewart also isn’t concerned about the number of wins his team gets each year, he just wants them to do the little things right, and to compete every single day.

