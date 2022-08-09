TWO-A-DAYS: West looks to build on record breaking season

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - West is coming off a record-breaking season in 2021. The Trojans won 13 games, the most in program history.

The remarkable season, which included a perfect regular season and a district title, ended in the state quarterfinals against Mount Vernon.

West graduated a lot of talent from that roster, but the guys coming back (like star running back TJ McCutcheon) got a taste of success and are hungry to go even further this year.

