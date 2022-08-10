Arrest made in Elm Mott game room shooting

Rusty Eugine Ivy is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Rusty Eugine Ivy is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed to KWTX that deputies arrested Rusty Eugine Ivy in the shooting that left a man wounded at a game room in the area.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. July 23 outside the game room on North Connally Drive and Old Dallas Road.

The victim was struck twice by bullets. One of the rounds struck him in his hand and the other struck him in the backside, investigators said.

At the time, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the victim declined to file charges and was not cooperating with law enforcement.

Investigators would go on to identify the alleged gunman and obtained a warrant.

The FAST Unit apprehended Ivy near Gholson Road and Lakeshore Drive the night of Monday, August 8.

The suspect was reportedly in a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store when he was spotted by investigators.

