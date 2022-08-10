Baylor football players start Waco NIL Club

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) and tight end Ben Sims (86) during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football players took to social media on Wednesday to announce a new opportunity for fans to support the Bears. It’s a membership-based community called the Waco NIL Club.

Fans can join by giving a making a monthly financial commitment. There’s a $5 minimum, and there is no maximum. The website states that fans will be able to “financially support 75+ Baylor football players and join the ultimate fan experience”.

The website also details what is included in the membership. An online chatroom, digital events with players and access to player generated content are listed as perks to joining.

The Waco NIL Club is operated by YOKE. YOKE provides assistance with tax and compliance, website development, message board moderation, marketing, and analytics. The website lists YOKE has an 18% platform fee.

For more information, fans can visit the Waco NIL Club website here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

