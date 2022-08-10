City of West to host Rodeo Aug. 11-13

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The City of West will host their 75th annual “West Rodeo” from Thursday to Saturday at the West Fairgrounds.

The Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 with bull riding bull fest of West with the kids calf scramble Thursday and Friday.

The Mutton Bustin will be Aug. 12 and Aug 12 with the night ending on Aug. 13 with the Gordon Collier Band.

tickers are $15 and free for kids under 10 at the gate.

West Rodeo
West Rodeo(Courtesy Photo)

