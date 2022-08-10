Fans in Central Texas glued to screens as Midway Little League softball team keeps advancing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Little League 12-year-old softball team clinched another big win Wednesday morning, beating Puerto Rico 2-0 as they continue their pursuit of a Little League World Series title in Greenville, N.C.

While the team has around 70 friends and family there watching in person, hundreds of fans are cheering them on from back home in Central Texas.

The team asked fans to post their pictures on their Facebook page of where they were watching, and the pictures came pouring in.

“I just wanted to say than you guys for all the added support back home. All the pictures coming in live of everybody streaming it on their phones, at work, at home, restaurants, throughout, it’s definitely much appreciated,” said Team Manager Ed Ramos. “We’re sharing it with the girls after the games and they’re cracking smiles and all that good stuff.”

SpaceX had a picture of its employees cheering on a co-worker’s daughter together.

Trey Holdbrook, President of Buzz Fastpitch, which is the organization in which the majority of the players participate, cheered on the girls with other ‘buzz sisters’ at George’s Restaurant.

Brylee Witt dressed in a cowboy and Midway All-Stars t-shirt for her picture and Kennedy Bible wore her Buzz uniform.

Jazz Guerrero displayed her handheld device to prove she was tuning into the game while Erica and Ray Castillo held up a number 1 sign in front of their television.

Robinson mom Alicia Williams, her son Cru and daughter Addison “Goose” Williams watched the team from a live steam on their phone at Disney World in Orlando, FL.

Goose was on the Robinson Little League Team that made it to the World Series last year.

Coach Ramos’s family including parents Edward and Regina Ramos and his daughter, Adalyn, posted a photo in matching t-shirts standing in front of the game coverage.

Ramos’s daughter Ambri, 11, an incoming 6th grader at Midway Middle School, is on his team.

He said making it this far is a lifelong dream that goes back to his own childhood.

“For me and my parents, it means a lot because it was a dream for my parents for me to make it to the Little League World Series when I played Little League as a kid,” Ramos said. “My dad was my coach. They’re super proud of me and Ambri and what we are doing this year with this group.”

The team now heads into the third round, undefeated.

They’ll play on ESPN+ Friday at 6 p.m. Central.

