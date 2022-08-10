Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022

H-E-B has named its top 10 finalists for the 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition
H-E-B has named its top 10 finalists for the 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition(Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24.

There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.

The top 10 finalists are:

  • Four Sixes Ranch, Chuck Wagon Chile Mix
  • I Love Chamoy, Chamoy Salsa
  • Lapeyreaux’s, Crawfish Hand Soap/Cleaner
  • Love & Cookies, Frozen Cookie Dough
  • PSR Brand, Patricia Energy Drink
  • Puro Gallo Enterprises, Puro Nitro Coffee
  • Smokey John’s, Smokey John’s BBQ Rub
  • Sweet Boulevard, Japanese Cotton Cheesecake
  • Texas Iberico, Texas Iberico Charcuterie Meats
  • ZWITA, Spicy Traditional Harissa

The H-E-B Quest for Texas Best is in its ninth year, and since 2014 has reviewed over 5,300 samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise.

H-E-B opened originally as C.C Butt Grocery Store on November 26, 1905, in Kerrville, Texas. After returning home from World War 1, Howard Edward Butt took over the store. After four failed expansions, he launched a second successful store in Del Rio, Texas, and his initials were adopted as the name of the store.

Today, H-E-B operates over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico and generates $34 billion in sales. Headquartered in San Antonio, H-E-B employs 145,000 people with customers in over 300 communities.

