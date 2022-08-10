Former Fort Bliss soldier pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

National Guard soldiers
National Guard soldiers(Source: U.S. National Guard / Chazz Kibler / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Plano native Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, pleaded guilty today to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, between November 2014 and December 2015, Lehew engaged in the continuing sexual abuse of a six-year-old child at a residence located on Fort Bliss. During this period, Lehew was an active-duty soldier stationed at the military installation.

By pleading guilty, Lehew admitted that he knowingly engaged in the act.

At the time of his arrest for these crimes, Lehew was serving a Texas state sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child related to two other minor children.

A sentencing date has not been set but he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. 

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Robison lost sight of the fleeing Hubert, McNamara said, and he didn’t catch up to him until...
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
In 2020, Castro initiated legislation, which became law, that allows military officials to...
Lawmakers demand change as civilians are hit with “exorbitant” medical bills for emergency treatment at military facilities
fastcast rain storm clouds gloomy stormy
Jillian's Wednesday Afternoon Fastcast
The sinkhole swallowed the car at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Gateway...
Texas woman rescued from car moments before it’s swallowed up by sinkhole