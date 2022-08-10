I hope you know where your umbrella is!

It has been a LONG time since we’ve had a 50% chance of rain, but that is what’s in the forecast today! Unfortunately, the scattered nature of today’s rainfall means that some spots will miss out on rain entirely while others may see locally heavy downpours. Despite having rain chances return across Central Texas today, it will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be climbing into the mid to upper 90s before the rain moves in. With how humid we’re going to be, feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. As rain and the associated clouds move across Central Texas, were expecting our temperatures to cool off a little into the afternoon.

Rain coverage will be increasing for the afternoon and evening hours. Storms today will be crawling slowly toward the south and southeast today so rain chances will hang around until around or even shortly after sunset. On average, we’re expecting a quarter-to-half inch of rain today, but the scattered nature of the rain means some locations may miss out while others see over an inch of rain within any downpours. Severe weather isn’t very likely today, but gusty winds and small hail are possible within any storms. Remember, when thunder roars head indoors!

Overnight clouds hang around and we cannot rule out a stray sprinkle or shower. Thanks to the rain during the daytime hours on Wednesday, temperatures waking up Thursday morning look to be in the low to mid 70s. Thursday afternoon will feature isolated rain chances. Coverage will be even less than what we saw on Wednesday.

We could see another round of isolated showers and storms could be back each afternoon Friday and Saturday, but those rain chances are going to tail off every day and we’re likely to be completely dry by Saturday. Even though we’ll get rid of the rain chances, we’re still seeing signs that highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s each day through the start of the weekend! The spotty nature of today’s rain will continue each afternoon through Saturday, but the coverage will just be lower and lower every afternoon.

High pressure dominates again late this weekend and for much of next week which sends highs right back into the triple-digits Sunday through Thursday with no rain in the forecast. Here’s some more great news for you; some of our forecast models are suggesting a cold front with decent rain chances and a legitimate drop in temperatures (albeit brief) could be coming late next week. Stay tuned!

