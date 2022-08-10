I hope you know where your umbrella is!

It has been a LONG time since we’ve had a 50% chance of rain, but that is what’s in the forecast today! Unfortunately, the scattered nature of today’s rainfall means that some spots will miss out on rain entirely while others may see locally heavy downpours. Temperatures this morning are starting out a little bit warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to some overnight cloud cover hanging around. We should get rid of some of those clouds this morning, but they’ll be right back again around lunch time. Rain chances start to go up as early as 10 AM for a stray sprinkle or two, but the best rain chances arrive after 1 PM. The spotty scattered showers and storms are most likely near and east of I-35, but everyone has the chance for rain. Storms today will be crawling slowly toward the south and southeast today so rain chances will hang around until around or even shortly after sunset. On average, we’re expecting a quarter-to-half inch of rain today but the scattered nature of the rain means some locations may miss out while others see over an inch of rain within any downpours. Severe weather isn’t very likely today, but gusty winds and small hail are possible within any storms.

Another round of showers and storms could be back each afternoon from Thursday through Saturday but those rain chances are going to tail off every day and we’re likely to be completely dry by Saturday. Even though we’ll get rid of the rain chances, we’re still seeing signs that highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s each day through the start of the weekend! The spotty nature of today’s rain will continue each afternoon through Saturday, but the coverage will just be lower and lower every afternoon. High pressure dominates again late this weekend and for much of next week which sends highs right back into the triple-digits Sunday through Thursday with no rain in the forecast. Here’s some more great news for you; some of our forecast models are suggesting a cold front with decent rain chances and a legitimate drop in temperatures (albeit brief) could be coming late next week. Stay tuned!

