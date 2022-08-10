Isolated rain chances continue to end the workweek

It’s been nice to see some scattered showers across Central Texas today! Along with the rain, we have also enjoyed some cooler temperatures as well. Rain chances will drop off as we go through the evening and overnight hours.

We could see another round of isolated showers and storms could be back each afternoon Thursday and Friday, but those rain chances are going to tail off every day and we’re likely to be completely dry by Saturday. Even though we’ll get rid of the rain chances, we’re still seeing signs that highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s each day through the start of the weekend! The spotty nature of today’s rain will continue each afternoon through Saturday, but the coverage will just be lower and lower every afternoon.

High pressure dominates again late this weekend and for much of next week which sends highs right back into the triple-digits Sunday through Thursday with no rain in the forecast. Here’s some more great news for you; some of our forecast models are suggesting a cold front with decent rain chances and a legitimate drop in temperatures (albeit brief) could be coming late next week. Stay tuned!

