Killeen Police search for missing woman last seen Aug. 2

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Kayla Camille Kelly, 20, was last seen Aug. 2 and reported missing Aug. 8.

Kelly is described as a Black woman, 4 feet 11 inches, 129 pounds and last seen wearing a white, green, and brown tank top, jeans and and brown ankle boots.

Anyone with information on Kayla’s whereabouts is to contact 254-501-8800.

