Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one million in taxpayer dollars.

It happened back in 2019 after a city finance employee fell for an email scam.

The news is only coming to light now after the ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, Brenda Camacho uncovers how these scammers could have duped a government agency, what the city is doing to stop this from ever happening again and finally where the investigation stands.

