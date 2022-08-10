Man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old Bryan girl one year later

JaQuan Harris was involved with a 14-year-old minor for four months during the summer of 2021
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - JaQuan Harris, 22, was romantically involved with a 14-year-old from May until August of 2021.

Police documents say the minor agreed to run away with Harris and stay in a hotel with him in Hutto, Texas.

Chuck Fleeger, Executive Director of Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, thinks children in these situations should be considered missing even though they consented to go.

“I wish we could get rid of the word runaway,” says Fleeger. “Even if a child chooses to leave the environment that they are in, number one by law they don’t get to make that decision, but number two we have no idea what happens to them five minutes after they’re gone.”

Harris says he didn’t know the minor’s age, but after he found out their relationship continued. The minor was hesitant to work with the police claiming that she loved Harris.

“They cannot have consensual sex no matter how much they say they have a loving relationship with somebody who is 18,19, or 20 years old. It’s not, it’s considered sexual assault,” says Executive Director of Scotty’s House Cary Baker.

Baker also mentions to look for signs of behavioral changes in your child.

“Is your child acting abnormal? Have they been a great student and all of a sudden they’re not doing well in school? Their grades have fallen they’re having behavioral issues?”

Harris is currently in prison facing four charges of sexual assault. His bond is currently set at $200,000.

