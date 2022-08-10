Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning

Sheriff's Office issues back-to-school social media warning.
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media.

In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they share any personal information in their back-to-school photos.

“We’ve had a long summer we’ve been going on vacations and we’ve been messing around freely but now that we’re back to school again we have to be careful to remind ourselves hey there are predators out there and we need to keep the kids safe,” Criner said.

As the back-to-school season begins Midland County Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to resist posting their school, residence, and dates of birth on social media. He says you never know what predators can see your posts on the internet.

“Times have changed and there are so many predators out there that our kids are vulnerable to,” Criner said.

Sheriff Criner says the internet is all over the place and it’s hard to know who is watching watch you post and what they do with the information they find.

“The main thing is when those predators see those pictures we don’t want them to attract those children that could put them in harm’s way and that’s our main concern is to keep our kids safe and the less you put out there about personal stuff the better off you are,” Criner said.

Because of the increased activity in the schoolyards and streets that school being in session brings. It’s also important to be aware of your surroundings at all times and alert law enforcement to anything suspicious.

And teach your kids about stranger danger.

“If something sticks out and you say that doesn’t seem right or that car doesn’t seem like it should be in this neighborhood, call law enforcement so we can check it out because your our eyes and ears for us a lot of the time,” Criner said. “We don’t know what’s going on in the schools who your familiar with, whose supposed to be there do they have kids there.”

Criner says what can start off as social media stalking can turn into something more dangerous and so it’s better to be safe and limit the personal information you post.

The sheriff’s office says people can call law enforcement anytime they feel unsafe or see something suspicious both on social media and in person.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

