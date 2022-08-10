Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area.

They expect about 70 employers at the event. Employers range from small, family-owned businesses to national corporations.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas reported the boost in jobs from 2016 to 2021 is 1.2%. That’s about 3,000 new jobs in the area.

The employment service is partnering with Texas Veterans Commission and Texas Veterans Leadership Program. One family-owned Temple business that will be at the hiring event is Temple Machine Shop (TMS). The HR specialist said business currently has five open positions.

“Anyone can apply for our positions, but … with a growing economy, we’re getting onto the backside of the great resignation, and I think we’re starting to see an increase in applicants, which is a really good sign that people want to get back in the workforce,” TMS HR specialist, Nicholas Guajardo, said.

However, this hiring event is specifically meaningful to him.

“Whenever we have a job fair come up that focuses on veteran recruitment, I try to make sure I’m there,” Guajardo said. “I’m a veteran myself and I think it’s important to help people with the transition period.”

As a veteran, he says he hopes to help other veterans transition from military jobs to the workforce like he did, and Guajardo said Temple Machine Shop is notorious for giving job opportunities to veterans in the community.

“I know there’s a lot of veterans transitioning out of Fort Hood on a daily basis,” he said. “I don’t know the specific numbers, but I know that we do have those people transitioning whether they relocate back to home, or they decided Texas is their new home. I think it’s a great opportunity to really bring in some great talent.”

He said the positions are also open to anyone interested in applying. The hiring event welcomes anyone interested in applying for a job in the area as well.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall, located in front of the Garth Arena.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas said people do not have to register before attending, but they do recommend bringing copies of resumes and wearing professional clothes.

