Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam.

The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas Driver’s License, a vehicle registration, and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The Bexar County resident then purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

When looking around the vehicle the complainant discovered vehicle documentation that showed the vehicle was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

The suspect is described as Hispanic woman with long dark hair and a skin condition known as “vitiligo” that causes loss of skin color to different parts of the skin.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, or have had an encounter with this suspect, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.