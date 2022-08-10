Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K

The suspect is described as Hispanic woman with long dark hair and a skin condition known as...
The suspect is described as Hispanic woman with long dark hair and a skin condition known as “vitiligo” that causes loss of skin color to different parts of the skin.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam.

The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas Driver’s License, a vehicle registration, and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The Bexar County resident then purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

When looking around the vehicle the complainant discovered vehicle documentation that showed the vehicle was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

The suspect is described as Hispanic woman with long dark hair and a skin condition known as “vitiligo” that causes loss of skin color to different parts of the skin.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, or have had an encounter with this suspect, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Robison lost sight of the fleeing Hubert, McNamara said, and he didn’t catch up to him until...
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Kayla Camille Kelly, 20
Killeen Police search for missing woman last seen Aug. 2
Hiring event in Belton
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
Summer hiring in Belton
Summer hiring event in Belton
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Airport photo/file)
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport evacuated