Two additional cases of Monkeypox confirmed in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday announced it was notified of two more positive cases of monkeypox in McLennan County.

The health district is conducting contact investigations. The newly confirmed positive cases are two unrelated adult men, officials said.

McLennan County currently has a total of four positive cases of monkeypox.

The virus may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a plan to stretch the nation’s limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose, according to the Associated Press. Federal health officials cited research suggesting that the reduced amount is about as effective as the full amount.

Experts said the highly unusual step is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S. currently lacks the supplies needed to vaccinate everyone seeking protection from the rapidly spreading virus.

That includes 1.6 million to 1.7 million Americans considered by federal officials to be at highest risk from the disease, primarily men with HIV or men who have a higher risk of contracting it. Vaccinating that group would require more than 3.2 million shots.

Last week, the federal government declared the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 9,000 Americans as a public health emergency.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing.

The people who have gotten sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men, but health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

