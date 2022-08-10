Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer.

A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a 32-year-old man from Houston, was traveling southbound on US 77.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by Raul Julian Ramos, 24, of Waco was traveling northbound on US 77.

According to DPS troopers, the Toyota crossed into the right shoulder and its its right side went off the edge of the roadway

“Ramos overcorrected to the left causing the Toyota to swerve across the northbound lane and into the path of the Freightliner in the southbound lane,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko. “The collision caused both vehicles to leave the west side of the roadway and the Toyota became fully engulfed.”

Ramos along with Abigail Marie Ramos,24, and Lilith Ramos, 3, were all pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.