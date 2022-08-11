17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Jose Leal
Texas father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running
District nine defeats Delaware to bring Senior League Softball World Series title to central...
Central Texas softball team wins LL Senior League World Series

Latest News

Officials expected to hold an update on the deadly Evansville house explosion. (Source:...
Crews cleaning up debris after Evansville’s deadly house explosion
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Nancy Thompson, center, stands with members of Mothers Against Greg Abbott at the Texas Capitol...
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo