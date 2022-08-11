Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe

A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a candlelight vigil, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bass Island Park, in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Kathy McCormack, File)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered in December 2019.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother last November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

