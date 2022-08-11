Central Texas man charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed brother

Man seen in Snapchat video with alcoholic beverages, doing donuts in pickup prior to deadly wreck, affidavit states
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Alexis Gutierrez, 21, was charged intoxication manslaughter after a wreck claimed the life of his brother, Abelardo Gutierrez, 23, on August 7, 2022, and investigators learned a social media post showed Alexis consuming alcohol and doing donuts prior to the wreck, an affidavit for arrest states.

Texas DPS troopers were dispatched to the area near Cougar Lane and FM 1637 in McLennan County at about 3:30 a.m. The trooper found the body of a man, later identified as Abelardo, inside a wrecked pickup on its side.

State troopers and witnesses at the scene said Alexis admitted he was driving the pickup at the time of the wreck, the court document states.

Witnesses reportedly had to help Alexis exit the pickup after he was found on top of his brother within the vehicle.

When speaking with investigators, Alexis allegedly lied about being the passenger in the pickup. Investigators said they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Alexis, and when asked if he had been drinking, Alexis allegedly admitted he had consumed alcohol earlier that night.

The affidavit reveals a witness at the scene told troopers that the pickup Alexis was driving passed them at a “high-rate of speed” on FM 1637 and was “doing donuts” in the area moments before the crash. Furthermore, that witness’ daughter pulled up a Snapchat video showing Alexis driving the pickup.

“I watched the video and it showed Alexis in the driver’s seat, alcoholic beverages in the center console area, and, presumably, Abelardo recording from the passenger seat,” said a trooper cited in the affidavit.

Investigators at the scene performed a field sobriety test on Alexis and observed six out of six signs of intoxication, the document states.

