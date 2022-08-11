Driver attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone collides with pickup: DPS

DPS Troopers responded to a crash on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a collision reportedly blamed on a driver who collided with a pickup after attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

The wreck happened on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m. on US-77 near CR 427, south of Golinda.

DPS troopers learned the driver of a Lexus ES300 was traveling northbound when the driver attempted to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone and crashed into the side of a Ford pickup truck traveling southbound.

DPS said both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco.

No further information is available at this time.

